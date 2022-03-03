Estonian Cargo Ship Sinks in Black Sea After Explosion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is reported to have sunk off the coast of Odessa. File Image / Pixabay

An Estonian cargo ship is reported to have sunk in the Black Sea, possibly after hitting a mine.

The cargo ship Helt sank off Odessa on Thursday after an explosion, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from a representative of Vista Shipping Agency. Two crew members are in a life raft at sea, and four others are unaccounted for, according to the report.

The Vista representative suggested the vessel may have hit a mine.

The Black Sea has become a dangerous area for commercial shipping since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Several vessels are reported to have been damaged in the conflict, and some shipping firms are now avoiding the region altogether.