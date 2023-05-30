BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices almost erasing Friday's decline.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $595.50/mt on Monday, rallying from a three-day low on Friday. The G20-HSFO Index gained $4/mt to $489/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $776.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.12/bl to $77.07/bl on Monday. Trading in oil markets was thin with public holidays in the UK and US.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $578/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4.50/mt to $539/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4.50/mt to $565.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $531.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.88/bl at $76.19/bl as of 9:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.63/mt rise in bunker prices.