Klaveness Hires Senior Bunker Manager in Singapore from Torm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has relocated to Singapore for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Klaveness has hired a new senior bunker manager in Singapore from Torm.

Rasmus Holm Jensen has joined the company as senior bunker manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

Jensen was previously senior bunker purchase manager for Torm in Copenhagen from August 2017 to this month. He had earlier worked in marine fuel roles for World Fuel Services, Integr8 Fuels and OW Bunker.

"I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you, who has been part of my work whilst with Torm -- both business partners, colleagues and what I can now call friends," Jensen said.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to Lars Mathiasen for his great leadership and for all the good chats.

"As I embark on this new chapter, I hope to stay connected and witnessing the continued success of Torm."