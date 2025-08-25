BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping despite a small rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $527.50/mt on Friday, paring the previous day's $2/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $443/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1/mt to $744/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.06/bl to $67.73/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $498.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $8/mt to $471.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $0.50/mt to $493/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $1/mt to $488.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $67.75/bl as of 6:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.