CMES Orders World's First Methanol-Fuelled VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has ordered MAN B&W 7G80ME-LGIM main engine for a dual-fuelled VLCC currently under construction. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has ordered the world's first methanol-fuelled VLCC.

The company has ordered MAN B&W 7G80ME-LGIM (Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) main engine for a dual-fuelled VLCC currently under construction by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co, engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship is due for delivery by April 2026.

"This is a unique project that represents the first such methanol-burning engine within this particular marine segment and which comes from a major VLCC fleet owner," Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN, said in the statement.

"Taking this, and its recent dual-fuel business with us into account, CMES is definitively a first mover to methanol, which we expect will figure prominently as a future fuel across all vessel segments."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.