Marine Battery Producer Sharpens Product Offer

Corvus: energy storage system for cruise ships and ro/ros. Image credit/Corvus.

Battery maker Corvus Energy has released a battery aimed at cruise ships and the ro/ro sector.

Called Corvus Blue Whale, the power storage system is differentiated from the company's Orca Energy offering which was released in 2016.

"Corvus Blue Whale is ideal for applications that require low charge/discharge rate combined with very high energy demand such as cruise, ro-pax and ro-ro vessels," the company said.

In contrast, ferries and offshore vessels would need applications with a high charge/discharge rate and high energy demand.

The battery cells use a space-saving design while the modular framework allows for ease of connection and lower installation costs, according to the company.

Electric marine power is typically seen as addition to other forms of marine power for ship. However, some vessels do have electric power as their main source of propulsion.