IMO to Allow Bunker Tankers to Carry Biofuel Blends Up to B30

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The interim circular will now be sent for approval to the IMO's MEPC 83rd session, scheduled to take place in April. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is set to raise the permissible limit for conventional bunker tankers carrying biofuel blends from the current B25 to B30.

During the 12th session of the IMO's Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) held in London last month, the committee finalised an interim circular allowing bunker tankers certified as oil tankers to carry biofuel blends of up to B30, classification society DNV said.

Currently, biofuel blends above B25 can only be transported via chemical tankers. As a result, many suppliers operating in ports, including major bunker hubs like Singapore and Fujairah, are compelled to offer B24, providing a slight buffer from the B25 threshold.

To enhance their supply capabilities, some suppliers have also invested in chemical tankers, enabling them to offer biofuel blends up to B100 along with methanol.

Allowing conventional bunker tankers to carry biofuel blends up to B30 will be a great initiative, a source told Ship & Bunker.

This will be particularly beneficial in South Korea, where the government is actively promoting the adoption of B30 biofuel and methanol in shipping, the source notes.

"The [interim] guidance allows conventional bunker ships certificated under MARPOL Annex I to transport biofuel blends up to 30%, provided all residues or tank washings are discharged ashore unless the ODME is approved for the blend," the Liberian Registry, which chaired the group developing the guideline, said in a LinkedIn post.

The interim circular will now be sent for approval to the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 83rd session, scheduled to take place in April.