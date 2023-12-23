UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at about 4:30 PM UTC on Saturday about 45 nautical miles south-west of Saleef in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

Another ship attack has been reported in the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

The incident happened at about 4:30 PM UTC on Saturday about 45 nautical miles south-west of Saleef in Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post, without revealing further details.

"Authorities are investigating," the organisation said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Yemen's Houthi movement has launched a spate of attacks on commercial ships in and around the Red Sea in recent weeks in response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have now instructed their vessels to avoid the area, meaning they need to take longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal.

This dynamic should produce a noticeable boost to global bunker demand for however long the situation lasts.