HMM to Use LNG Bunkers or Scrubbers for 20 Mega-Boxship Newbuilds

HMM plans to order 20 newbuilds. File Image. Image Credit: HMM

HMM today said it plans to build twenty "mega containerships" as part of efforts to gain global competitiveness.

The order will consist of twelve vessels above 20,000 TEU for deployment in the Aisa-North Europe trade, and eight 14,000 TEU vessels for the US East coast trade.

With the global sulfur cap for marine fuel falling to 0.50% from 2020, notably, HMM does not plan to operate the vessels using compliant distillate fuel - the choice that the vast majority of owner/operators are expected to make once the new cap comes into play.

"To comply with the new environmental regulations, HMM will opt for scrubber installation or LNG bunkering for all the newbuilding vessels after thorough discussions with the finally selected shipbuilder," the South Korean shipping company said.

"If the shipbuilding process proceeds smoothly followed by the selection of the shipbuilder, signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) and finalizing its contract, all the new vessels will be sequentially delivered in the right time to prepare for the 2020 environmental regulations."

A Request for Proposal (RFP) to prospective shipbuilding yards is being sent out today, HMM added.

While a choice of LNG bunkers would be significant, it would not be a first.

CMA CGM made headlines last November when it ordered nine 22,000 TEU vessels fuelled by the alternative bunker fuel.