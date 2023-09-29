BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices hitting the highest level in almost eight months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $6.50/mt to $689/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since February 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $601.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $7.50/mt to $1,010/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.17/bl to $95.38/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $684/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $10/mt to $638/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $670.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $658/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl at $95.05/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.