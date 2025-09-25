MICS, SHI Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker Powered by Fuel Cells Get BV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is designed to be powered by proton exchange membrane fuel cells using ammonia.

MISC Berhad (MISC) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have secured design approval from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for the world's first ammonia-fuelled tanker powered by proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMC) technology.

The approval in principle (AiP) confirms the technical feasibility of the design and its initial compliance with relevant rules, codes, and standards, BV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel integrates PEMFC technology developed by Vinssen with an Ammonia Cracking System (ACS) engineered by Panasia Co, enabling full-scale power for propulsion, cargo handling, and onboard energy.

"We firmly believe that collaboration is the catalyst for maritime transformation and through this partnership, we are delivering progress by uniting industry leaders in realizing a future where various new technologies being deployed to solve maritime's greatest challenge, energy transition and decarbonization," Zahid Osman, President and Group CEO of MISC, said.