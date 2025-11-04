Siemens Joins Forces with HD Hyundai to Modernise US Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US is seeking to revitalise its shipbuilding capacity, turning to South Korean firms for expertise. Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement with HD Hyundai to help revitalise and modernise the US shipbuilding industry.

The partnership will use Siemens’ Xcelerator platform as the digital backbone for shipyard transformation, the firms said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

It will apply digital twin and automation technologies to improve efficiency and vessel production.

HD Hyundai, which includes several leading Korean shipbuilders, will bring its expertise in advanced shipyard engineering and automation to the project.

“This agreement brings together global shipbuilding excellence and Siemens’ proven digital transformation technologies to help U.S. shipyards build smarter, faster and be more resilient,” Robert Jones, chief revenue officer at Siemens Digital Industries Software, said in the statement.

The two companies will work together on workforce development, digital shipyard pilot projects, and new technology investments to strengthen the US maritime industrial base.

They will also explore opportunities to expand the digital shipyard model to allied shipyards overseas.

Recently, South Korea’s Hanwha Group also announced plans to invest $5 billion to expand to expand Hanwha Philly Shipyard in the US.