Integr8 Warns Buyers to Remain Wary of Bunker Delivery Notes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker buyers need to take more care with their paperwork, according to Integr8. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trader Integr8 Fuels has warned buyers to remain wary of the accuracy of data recorded in bunker delivery notes (BDNs) about their fuel.

Inaccurate or non-compliant BDNs are a 'continuing spectre' haunting the industry, Chris Turner, global manager for quality and claims at Integr8, wrote in a research note this week.

"You could debate long and hard as to the reasonings why these vital documents often don’t stand up to scrutiny: the lack of regulation of suppliers at PSC level in many ports, the lack of awareness across stakeholders and worse still, a worrying lack of knowledge with respect to what fuel is actually being delivered -- all of which may manifest into serious issues and losses for the end user," Turner said.

But there may be measures companies can take to protect themselves, Turner said.

"Finally we cannot underestimate the need to request Certificates of Quality prior to delivery and cross-compare against BDN data," he said.

"The vessel's crew are the first line of defence, and if tasked correctly can be a very effective one."