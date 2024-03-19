BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced significantly over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $669.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 23. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $9.50/mt to $528.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5/mt to $886.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.55/bl to $86.89/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $650.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $602.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2.50/mt to $649.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $10.50/mt to $656/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $86.72/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $1.28/mt fall in bunker prices.