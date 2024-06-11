BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Jumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady on Tuesday after two previous rising sessions. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $606.50/mt on Monday, having risen to the highest level since June 4 the previous session. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $523.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $6/mt to $792.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.01/bl to $81.63/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $581/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $3/mt to $533.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $583.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3.50/mt to $567/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.05/bl from the previous session's close at $81.68/bl as of 7:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.38/mt rise in bunker prices.