BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Five-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $517.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since May 6.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $438.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.12/bl to $66.37/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5.50/mt to $482/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $463.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $483.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9/mt to $478/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.46/bl from the previous session's close at $65.91/bl as of 6:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.46/mt fall in bunker prices.