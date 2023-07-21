BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices retreating after an advance on Wednesday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $595/mt on Thursday, having climbed by $3/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $5/mt to $819.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.18/bl to $79.64/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $569/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2/mt to $549.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $5/mt to $562/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $568.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.48/bl at $80.12/bl as of 9:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.61/mt rise in bunker prices.