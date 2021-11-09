Eidesvik, Aker BP Seek to Retrofit Offshore Support Vessels With Ammonia Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies will seek to fit fuel cells on board Eidesvik's ship the Viking Lady and Aker BP's NS Frayja. Image Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Shipping company Eidesvik Offshore and energy producer Aker BP are seeking to retrofit two offshore support vessels with ammonia fuel cells.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding with technology firm Alma to explore the use of its fuel cell systems on their vessels, Eidesvik said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Under the deal the companies will seek to fit fuel cells on board Eidesvik's ship the Viking Lady and Aker BP's NS Frayja.

Eidesvik and Aker BP are already working together on maritime decarbonisation projects.

"We are pleased and proud to have been selected as Aker BP's preferred partner in this important step towards more sustainable operations," Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik, said in the statement.

"The agreement is a demonstration of Eidesvik and Aker BP's clear desire and willingness to contribute to the development of a cleaner and more environmentally friendly shipping and offshore industry.

"We believe there is a great potential for significantly reducing emissions from the existing fleet with new technology.

"For us this MoU is a result of Eidesvik's long-term development program that has given us the knowledge and capacities needed to take on challenging and ground-breaking projects."