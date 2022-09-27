IMO Makes Progress on Hydrogen, Ammonia Bunker Guidelines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO Headquarters. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) says it has made progress on the development of guidelines for the use of hydrogen and ammonia as marine fuel.

The developments came as part of the 8th session of IMO's Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 8) that took place from 14 to 23 September.

Guidelines for both fuels will be further developed in a correspondence group reporting to the next session of the Sub-Committee, CCC 9, in 2023.

"The aim is to finalize the draft interim guidelines for ships using hydrogen at that session. For ammonia, the development is ongoing, and it is expected that CCC 9 will further develop/finalize those guidelines," IMO said.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), who took part in CCC 8, added that the IMO Working Group felt that while ammonia bunker guidelines should generally follow the structure of the IGF Code, it has a very different risk profile compared to LNG.

"Explosion is the main risk with LNG. When dealing with ammonia, toxicity and corrosivity are the most important risks to address," IBIA noted.

"Moreover, the environmental effects of ammonia will need to be addressed."

Both hydrogen and ammonia are considered key marine fuels of the future as part of industry goals to decarbonize its operations.

Discussion on the full range alternative future bunker fuels will take place at the upcoming IBIA Annual Convention in November.