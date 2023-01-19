BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Six-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 19, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced for an eighth consecutive session at most ports on Wednesday, with average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $676.50/mt on Wednesday, the highest level since December 5. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $459.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $1,038/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.94/bl to $84.98/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $14/mt to $662/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $8/mt to $654/mt and at Houston they gained $3/mt to $629.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.50/bl at $84.48/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.77/mt decline in bunker prices.

