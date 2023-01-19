BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Six-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore saw the sharpest VLSFO price gain of the top hubs on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel prices advanced for an eighth consecutive session at most ports on Wednesday, with average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $676.50/mt on Wednesday, the highest level since December 5. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $459.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $1,038/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.94/bl to $84.98/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $14/mt to $662/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $8/mt to $654/mt and at Houston they gained $3/mt to $629.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.50/bl at $84.48/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.77/mt decline in bunker prices.