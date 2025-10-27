28% of Global Bunker Volumes Now Delivered With e-BDN: Ofiniti

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Martin Christian Wold is vice president for business development at Ofiniti. Image Credit: Martin Christian Wold / LinkedIn

More than a quarter of bunker deliveries worldwide are now being facilitated through the use of electronic paperwork, according to e-BDN provider Ofiniti.

The firm's latest data show some 28% of global bunker volumes are now delivered using an e-BDN, Martin Christian Wold, vice president for business development at Ofiniti, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

65% of alternative fuel deliveries are made with an e-BDN.

Singapore now has about 205 barges using e-BDNs, while another 105 barges with them are operating elsewhere in the world, according to the company's data.

"The crusade against pen, paper, bucket and rope continues," Wold said.

Singapore made the use of e-BDNs mandatory for bunker deliveries from April of this year, following their use on a voluntary basis since November 2023. The electronic paperwork is designed to increase transparency in the industry, reduce the scope for errors and cut man-hours spent working with paper documentation.