Last Chance for This Year's IBIA Board Nominations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA is holding an election for two board seats to replace members whose term ends in March 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Candidates seeking to run for election to join IBIA's board have just one day left to submit their applications.

IBIA is holding an election for two board seats to replace members whose term ends in March 2025, it said in an emailed note to members on Thursday.

Candidates -- who must be IBIA members, and proposed and seconded by other members -- need to send their completed nomination forms to tara.morjaria@ibia.net by December 13.

"We invite members to nominate candidates who they believe can make a valuable contribution to the Association," the organisation said.

"Please note that serving on the Board is a hands-on role requiring active participation in IBIA's activities."

The results of the election will be announced at IBIA's annual dinner in London in February.