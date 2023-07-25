IMO Issues Marine Tech Challenge for Africa, Caribbean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Luanda:African port. File Image / Pixabay.

A technology challenge -- to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from smaller ships and ports in Caribbean and African locations -- has been launched by the International Maritime Organisation.

The Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping -- using the acronym IMO CARES -- project is open to technology providers across the world.

Interested parties can submit information about their proposed solutions to the project. A panel will then select up to four submissions that could received $30,000 towards developing "full proposals in collaboration with IMO and the partner countries", the IMO said.

In addition, "funds will also be provided for installation and testing of the technologies in the participating regions".

A phrase frequently heard at MEPC80 was 'no one country left behind' . As shipping gears up to reduce its emissions, access to green maritime technology is likely to become a key issue.