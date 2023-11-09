Wind Propulsion to Play central role in Vale's Maritime Decarbonization Strategy

The installation will see five rotor sails installed on the world’s largest ore carrier, its 400,000 dwt Valemax Sohar Max VLOC. Image Credit: Vale

Vale S.A. says wind propulsion will play a central role in its strategy to decarbonise the maritime transportation of iron ore.

The comments by Vale’s Shipping Technical Manager, Rodrigo Bermelho, came alongside news that the Brazilian mining giant plans to install what it says will be the world's largest wind propulsion installation on a ship.

Vale says the installation will see five rotor sails installed on the world’s largest ore carrier, its 400,000 dwt Valemax Sohar Max VLOC.

An agreement has been reached with Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd (Anemoi) to supply the 35 metre tall, 5 metre diameter rotor sails.

They will be installed using a bespoke folding deployment system, whereby the sails can be folded from vertical to mitigate impact on air draught and cargo handling operations.

The system is expected to bring fuel and emission savings of 6%, cutting CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 3,000 tons per ship per year.

The installation work is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.