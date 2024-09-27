BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $9/mt to $597.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since September 19.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $14.50/mt to $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $8/mt to $728.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.86/bl to $71.60/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $15/mt to $591.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $11/mt to $525/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $13/mt to $577.50/mt, and at Houston they declined by $15.50/mt to $505.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $71.49/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt fall in bunker prices.