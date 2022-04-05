Alfa Laval Develops New Marine Waste Heat Recovery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

By reducing fuel consumption as well as emissions, the system can pay for itself in two to three years, according to the company's analysis. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering company Alfa Laval has developed a new system converting ships' waste heat into electrical power.

The firm's E-PowerPack system uses Organic Rankine Cycle technology to convert a ship's waste heat into electrical power, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. By reducing fuel consumption as well as emissions, the system can pay for itself in two to three years, according to the company's analysis.

"The E-PowerPack is compact, extraordinarily versatile and suitable for all vessels and fuels," Danny Ingemann, head of global sales at Alfa Laval, said in the statement.

"That makes it a powerful addition to Alfa Laval's other waste heat recovery solutions, which have supported energy efficiency for decades.

"By applying energy that would otherwise go lost, shipowners can save money, boost their environmental profile and stay competitive as regulations tighten."