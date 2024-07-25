BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined significantly this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $3/mt to $623/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since June 17.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $7/mt to $526/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $815.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.70/bl to $81.71/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $612.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4/mt to $562/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6/mt to $608.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $581.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.66/bl from the previous session's close at $81.05/bl as of 6:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.97/mt fall in bunker prices.