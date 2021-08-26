BUNKER JOBS: Global Risk Management Seeks Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global Risk Management helps firms to hedge their fuel purchases. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Fuel cost hedging firm Global Risk Management is seeking to hire a business intelligence analyst.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business, IT, engineering or related fields, it said in a job advertisement on its website earlier this month.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Data extraction, processing, developing and updating reports

Creating and maintaining tools for trading, sales and back office

Take part in a series of development tasks and help to design in-house applications together with our IT development team

Constantly seek to improve the tools, systems and processes for the organisation to cope with a growing amount of data

Understand business needs and translate into user-friendly solutions

Ad-hoc support of applications

For more information, click here.