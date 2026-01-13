Wartsila to Supply Engine and Propulsion System for New Hartman Seatrade Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wartsila says its engine was selected for the newbuild because of the fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine technology firm Wartsila will supply the engine and propulsion system for a new heavy-lift vessel being built for Dutch operator Hartman Seatrade.

The 3,800-dwt vessel will be powered by a Wartsila conventional engine, the company said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The company said the engine was selected for its bunker fuel efficiency and low emissions performance.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition to the main engine, Wartsila will provide the gearbox, as well as a controllable pitch propeller system with hydrodynamic optimisation.

Hartman Seatrade said the engine offers the flexibility required for both slow and fast steaming while reducing maintenance requirements.

The vessel will be constructed at Rock Shipbuilding, with delivery of Wartsila’s equipment scheduled for spring 2027.