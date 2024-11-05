FOBAS Bulletin: Off-Spec Water in Residual Fuels from Balboa, Cristobal and Cartagena

by FOBAS

Recently FOBAS tested several Residual fuel samples (VLSFO and HSHFO) from Balboa (Panama) which exceeded the 0.50%v/v limit for water as stipulated in the ISO 8217:2024 specification. Water content of these fuels range from 0.50%v/v to 2.25%v/v. A smaller number of similar high water fuels were also tested from Cristobal (Panama) and further afield in Cartagena (Columbia).

Water is often found in residual fuels at low levels and occasionally above the 0.50%v/v limit for residual fuels in ISO 8217:2024. Cases of high and off-spec water appear from many ports and suppliers throughout the year, however this is an unusually high number from the same port and wider area.

Low corresponding Sodium levels appear to suggest the nature of water in most cases is fresh rather than brackish or saline water.

Water at these levels can often be reduced to acceptable levels (<0.20 %v/v at the engine inlet) with

prolonged settling, regular draining and efficient purification, however this can vary from case to case and the levels of water one vessel can handle may be different from another. Attention should be given to optimising separator arrangements and settings and maintaining throughput temperatures at 98 Deg C to enhance separator efficiency.

Storage tank samples taken from the top, middle and bottom of the respective tank(s) should also be taken to confirm the exact water content in the tank and distribution through the fuel. These can also be used if needed as evidence in any dispute or claim that may be pursued.

If any doubt over the adequate reduction of water then vessels should take further samples for analysis from before and after the purifier(s) and at engine entry to confirm reduction of water to acceptable levels for engine entry.

Please let us know if you have any concerns of would like any further information about any of the above.