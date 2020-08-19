Quadrise to Start Commerical Trial on Utah oil Deposits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monument Valley, Utah. File Image / Pixabay.

Quadrise, the UK listed emulsified fuel oil company, has struck a commerical trial agreement with US-based Greenfield Energy.

The agreement will see Quadrise's technology applied to heavy and paraffinic oil deposits in Utah.

According to the company, the move could "add significant value to the development [of these] deposits".

"We are looking forward to being able to take our technology to site and demonstrate its effectiveness in enhancing the value of the sweet heavy or paraffinic oil deposits in Utah," Quadrise chairman Mike Kirk said.

"We will also be providing our expertise to the Greenfield team from joint-venture partners Valkor and Tomco to assist with the subsequent commercial development of the facilities there."

Quadrise technology has been trialled by shipping companies as potential marine fuel and the company also has interests in the Saudi power generation market.