Two Major Shipping Companies Show Interest in Quadrise's Emulsion Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mike Kirk, Chairman, Quadrise Fuels International. Image Credit: Quadrise

Quadrise Fuels International plc (Quadrise) says two "major" shipping companies have shown interest in using its MSAR emulsion bunker fuel.

The firms were not named, but both were said to have large fleets and leading positions in scrubber implementation in their respective segments of the shipping industry.

"Discussions are progressing, with the intention of investigating potential MSAR Letter Of No Objection ("LONO") testing and commercial deployment, on success, to reduce fuel costs further whilst improving environmental performance," Quadrise wrote in its half year report released on March 30.

Quadrise has long seen rising interest in exhaust gas cleaning technology - better known as scrubbers - as a positive for its product, but so far its ultimately unfruitful 2017 trial with Maersk is the closest it has come to signing up a marine customer.