Titan Converts LNG Carriers to Bunker Delivery Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Titan Unikum was converted at the Metalships & Docks shipyard in Spain, while the Titan Vision was converted at the PaxOcean shipyard in Indonesia. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has completed the conversion of two gas carriers into LNG bunker delivery vessels.

The Titan Unikum was converted at the Metalships & Docks shipyard in Spain, while the Titan Vision was converted at the PaxOcean shipyard in Indonesia, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"All necessary bunkering equipment was integrated into the vessel, such as cargo transfer systems, ERS, ESL systems, and mooring enhancements," the company said in the post.

"We're grateful for everyone's contribution to this achievement, and these LNGBVs symbolize our innovation and dedication to illuminate the pathway that LNG now and Bio & E LNG can provide for our customers."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.