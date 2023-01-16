Incat Tasmania Ditches LNG Bunkers for Battery in New Lightweight Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in 2025. Image Credit: Incat Tasmania

Australian shipbuilding firm Incat Tasmania is swapping LNG propulsion for a battery system in a new lightweight ferry design.

The firm is currently constructing the 130 m vessel, and has been asked by the customer to investigate the possibility of changing the plan to a battery-electric design, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The firm has not mentioned the reason for the change, but last year's surge in LNG bunker prices is likely to be a factor. LNG bunkers priced in fuel oil terms at Rotterdam averaged $1,783.50/mt last year, according to Ship & Bunker data, up by 134.1% on the year, while VLSFO prices at the Dutch port gained 44.3% to $735/mt.

"Whilst there are challenges to overcome, the ship which is to be delivered in 2025, when battery electric, would be the world's largest, lightweight, zero emissions ferry operating on any route in the world," the company said in the statement.

"Incat Tasmania has always been an innovator, ahead of the technology curve and the delivery of an electric zero emissions ferry will cement Incat as the world leader in zero emissions, lightweight shipping."