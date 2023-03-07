ZeroNorth Hires New Head of Athens Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek shipowners based in Athens are key targets for vessel optimisation firms like ZeroNorth. File Image / Pixabay

Fleet optimisation firm ZeroNorth has hired a new head of its Athens office.

Mike Konstantinidis has joined the company as managing director of vessel optimisation and head of the Athens office as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Konstantinidis was previously co-founder and CEO of technology firm METIS Cyberspace Technology from November 2016 to the end of last year.

ZeroNorth's previous general manager in Athens, Panayotis Bachtis, left the firm to set up a Greek office for fuel efficiency company Njord last month. Both ZeroNorth and Njord are spin-off companies from shipping firm Maersk Tankers.