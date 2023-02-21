Fuel Efficiency Firm Njord Opens Greek Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Athens manager Panayotis Bachtis was previously general manager in Piraeus for ZeroNorth. Image Credit: Njord

Maersk Tankers fuel efficiency spin-off Njord has opened a new office in Greece.

The firm has hired Panayotis Bachtis to run its new Athens office as of February 15, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Bachtis was previously general manager in Piraeus for ZeroNorth.

The company works with shipping firms to cut fuel consumption and emissions with tailor-made packages of energy-saving devices. About a third of its clients are based in Greece.

"The Greek fleet, which forms such a large proportion of the global fleet, is key to decarbonising the industry," Frederik Pind, managing director of Njord, said in the statement.

"We are seeing a great willingness on the part of Greek shipwowners to invest in energy-saving technologies, with most owners already harnessing technology to cut emissions.

"By establishing a physical presence in Athens, we can help owners intensify their efforts."