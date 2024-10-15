BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday October 15, 2024

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $622.50/mt on Monday, having reached the highest level since October 3 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $517.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $765.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.58/bl to $77.46/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $614.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $1.50/mt to $603/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $564/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $2.27/bl from the previous session's close at $75.19/bl as of 5:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $17.09/mt fall in bunker prices.

