Diverse Workforce Vital to Marine Decarbonisation: KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is showcasing some of its female employees as part of the campaign. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid bunker fuel firm KPI OceanConnect has marked International Women's Day with a campaign seeking to bring more women into the shipping industry, saying having a diverse workforce will be vital to achieving marine decarbonisation.

The firm has conducted internal research in the first quarter of this year showing that a diverse workforce can enhance creativity, adaptability and problem-solving, it said in an emailed statement. The company is aiming to use insight from the research to bring more women into its staff, as well as improving retention and job satisfaction.

Measures the company is taking internally to achieve a better gender balance include flexible working, childcare support, commuting assistance, financial planning and a committee seeking to build an inclusive, supportive and innovative environment.

"As a global organisation in a male-dominated industry, we recognise that we have an important role to play increasing diversity across our offices," Søren Høll, CEO of KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"We are committed to raising awareness, inspiring change, and attracting more women to a career in shipping.

"By connecting our female workforce to empower change, we are also setting ourselves on a path towards enhanced sustainability and innovation."