Singapore-Based Sing Fuels Moves COO to Dubai for UAE Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's COO will now be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has moved its chief operating officer to Dubai with a view to expanding the company's presence in the UAE market.

Satnam Singh Vaseer will be based in Dubai from now on, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. Vaseer was previously based in the firm's head office in Singapore.

The aim of the move will be "to further strengthen our presence in the UAE market," Vaseer said.

"I will be expanding and growing the team even further in the next few months.

"This is an important part of our ongoing strategy to provide timely support and communication to our partners."