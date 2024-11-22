Lindsay Blee Hires Operations Coordinator in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Byas has joined the firm as a junior operations coordinator in Henley-on-Thames as of this month. Image Credit: Alexander Byas / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading company Lindsay Blee has hired a junior operations coordinator in the UK.

Alexander Byas has joined the firm as a junior operations coordinator in Henley-on-Thames as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Byas graduated from the University of York earlier this year.

"Having had the time to learn some of the intricacies of tanker operating and bunkering procedures onboard a number of the group owned tankers, I am excited to explore further the opportunities and challenges shipping holds," Byas said.

"I continue to look forward to working with Lindsay Blee's impressive team and establishing my professional growth within the company and industry."

Lindsay Blee is a physical supplier and trading firm serving ports around the UK and Northwest Europe by tanker and truck. The firm's Florida office also supplies fuel in Florida and Colombia.