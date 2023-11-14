MSC Cruises Orders LNG-fuelled Duo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC World America. Image Credit / MSC Cruises.

The cruise line, MSC Cruises, has ordered two liquefied natural gas-powered vessels, the company has said.

The ships are to be built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique ship yard in France. There is an option for a fifth ship to be built at the same yard. Two other ships, MSC World Europa and MSC World America, are already operational.

The new ships will be ready for a variety of alternative fuels including bio and synthetic methane and green methanol, according to the company. They will also be fitted with the next generation, dual-fuel, internal combustion engines with reduced methane slip.

Heat recovery and other technological solutions will be used on the new vessels which will be able to plug into shore power when at port, a statement on the company's website said.