Q2 Newbuild Orders Slide to Record Low

Thursday July 4, 2019

Newbuilding orders dropped to record lows in Q2 2019, according to data from VesselsValue.

Head Cargo Analyst, Olivia Watkins, said bulker newbuild orders lead the decline, down 73% for H1 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Tanker newbuild orders are down 47% for the period, while the container sector saw orders fall 49% compared to the six-month period last year.

LNG newbuild orders during 2019 H1, meanwhile, have fallen by 39% year-over-over.

Offshore, already quiet with just six orders placed during H1 2018, only saw a single order placed during the first half of 2019.

The full analysis by VesselsValue can be found here: https://www.blog.vesselsvalue.com/single-post/2019/07/03/Record-Low-Newbuild-Orders-Placed-in-Q2-2019

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com