Spanish Navy Takes on Bunker-Saving Azipod Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Spanish Navy is seeking to improve its fuel efficiency. File Image / PIxabay

Technology firm ABB is set to retrofit its fuel-efficient Azipod propulsion system to a naval vessel for the first time.

The company has signed a deal with the Navantia shipbuilding company in Spain to retrofit the Spanish Navy's flagship Juan Carlos I with the system, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The retrofit is due for completion in 2025.

"We are proud to see our Azipod propulsion system chosen for this project," Sindre Satre, business line manager for coastguard and navy at ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"We already have a long track record with highly efficient solutions on the commercial market and now see that our technologies are becoming increasingly viable also for naval vessels."

The system can save ships up to 20% in fuel consumption.