EGSA: Scrubber Orders Rapidly Accelerating

Scrubber orders on the rise. File Image / Pixabay

In recent weeks, media coverage a an apparently booming market for marine scrubbers has been near daily occurrence, and today was no exception with the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) saying in May its members secured orders for 71 scrubbers.

EGSA has previously said that, as at May 31, 2018, there were 983 vessels with scrubber systems installed or on order, translating into 1,561 individual scrubber towers.

It means that May alone accounted for 4.5% of all scrubbers, be they installed or on order.

"A recently completed survey of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) members reports a rapidly accelerating uptake of marine scrubbers," said EGCSA.