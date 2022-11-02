Maersk Q3 Bunker Consumption Drops by 4.8% on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity after MSC. File Image / Pixabay

Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, the world's second-largest container line, saw its bunker consumption drop by 4.8% in the third quarter of 2022 as the average price it paid surged by 77.6%.

The firm consumed a total of 2.68 million mt of bunkers in the three months to September 30, it said in an earnings release on Wednesday, up from 2.82 million mt a year earlier.

At the same time, the average bunker price the firm gained jumped to $895/mt from $504/mt a year earlier. Total bunker costs climbed by 69.3% to $2.4 billion.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO index of average VLSFO prices across 20 leading bunkering ports averaged $844.50/mt in the third quarter, up by 53.5% from Q3 2021 but down by 14.2% from Q2 of this year.

Maersk's bunker consumption per transport work, a measure of fuel efficiency, jumped by 5.7% on the year to 43.05 g/TEU*NM.