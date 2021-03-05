Canadian Researchers Highlight Increased GHG Emissions Caused by SECA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The research examined emissions on Canada's Pacific Coast. File Image / Pixabay

Canadian non-governmental organisation Clear Seas has published new research into the impact of the 0.10% sulfur limit for bunkers introduced in 2015, saying the shift prompted an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

A comparison of vessel traffic patterns in Canada's Pacific Region from 2014 and 2016 showed ships without scrubbers choosing to travel further to avoid the 0.10% sulfur SECA after its introduction.

"Although ship operators pay less for the fuel used, the extra distance travelled means that ships burn more of it and emit more greenhouse gases," Clear Seas said in a report published on its website on Tuesday.

"The added distance, multiplied by the number of cargo ships travelling this path in 2016 and the extra fuel they burned, generated 24 kilotonnes CO2eq of greenhouse gas emissions, or the equivalent of 5,161 cars on the road per year – an unintended consequence of the implementation of air pollution regulations."

But the researchers noted that the global 0.50% sulfur limit brought in last year will have eroded much of the bunker price advantage for taking the longer route, as the price difference between 0.50% and 0.10% sulfur fuels is less stark than the premium over 3.5% sulfur HSFO seen previously.

"It will be interesting to see if traffic reverts back to its former more efficient pattern, which in some cases will bring ship traffic closer to the shore again."