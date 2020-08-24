Corpus Christi Ship Channel Reopens After Pipeline Explosion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US Coast Guard is attempting to control the potential environmental impact after the explosion. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel has been reopened after a dredger collided with a pipeline on Friday, triggering an explosion.

The dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd struck a pipeline near the US Gulf port on Friday afternoon. In the ensuing explosion two of the ship's crew died, and a further two remain missing.

About 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel has been removed from the water, and 680 gallons of diesel fuel and water was skimmed overnight, the US Coast Guard said Sunday.

The captain of the port has reopened the Corpus Christi Ship Channel with restrictions from Chemical Basin to Viola Basin, the port authority said Sunday.