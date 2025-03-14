Petrobras Refinery Uses Eucalyptus Biomass Oil for Marine Fuel Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Riograndense Oil Refinery,in Rio Grande. Image Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras' Riograndense Refinery (RPR) in Rio Grande has successfully tested co-processing 5% eucalyptus-derived biomass pyrolysis oil (bio-oil) with mineral filler, making it the first refinery in Brazil to produce fuels with cellulosic content

Developed by Petrobras, the test ran for seven days at RPR's catalytic cracking unit (FCC) and was completed on February 17, Petrobras said in a statement on its website on Monday.

A specialised team from Petrobras and RPR oversaw the process, from startup to shutdown.

The bio-oil came from Vallourec Unidade Florestal, produced by condensing vapours from eucalyptus charcoal production. Its production was also ISCC-certified.

Bio-oil is a thick, dark liquid rich in organic compounds. Similar to petroleum, it needs further treatment before being used in engines or turbines.

At RPR, it was converted into fuel gas, LPG, and components for gasoline and marine fuel with renewable content.

"The innovative aspect of this new development by Petrobras' Research, Development and Innovation Center (CENPES) marks the introduction of bio-oil into an existing refining asset, reducing the need for additional investments and opening a new perspective in the energy transition and value generation for Brazilian industry," William França, Petrobras' director of industrial processes and products, said.