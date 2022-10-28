NYK Line Vessel Bunkers LNG at Jacksonville

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sakura Leader recently took on 800 mt of LNG at the JAX LNG facility. File Image / Pixabay

A vehicle carrier operated by NYK Line has bunkered LNG at Jacksonville for the first time.

The Sakura Leader recently took on 800 mt of LNG at the JAX LNG facility, the terminal operator said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The delivery was carried out using Polaris New Energy's delivery vessel the Clean Canaveral, the largest LNG bunker barge in North America.

The vehicle carrier was travelling from Japan to the US East Coast for the first time.

"We are honoured to have earned the trust and confidence to fuel Sakura Leader and to demonstrate our unique ability to serve NYK Line," Roger Williams, manager of JAX LNG, said in the statement.