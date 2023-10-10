GeoServe Adds Bunker Trader, Bus Dev Manager in the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Philip Silbereisen will be based in Houston. IMage Credit: GeoServe

GeoServe today announced it has added a new Bunker Trader to its team in the US.

Philip Silbereisen will be based in Houston.

His previous industry experience includes roles with Integr8 and Bunker One.

"Philip brings a unique perspective to our global team. His deep industry knowledge and passion for delivering exceptional service align seamlessly with GeoServe's vision," GeoServce said in a social media note.

Silbereisen is one of two new additonas to the company's operations in the US, and follows the appointment of Brian Jaffa as Business Development Manager.

Jaffa, who also joined this month, is based in Connecticut.

"Brian's dedication and strategic vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of GeoServe," GeoServce said.